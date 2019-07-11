Saturna Capital Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $380,800; Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 723,269 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 110,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March 12, 2019 – Business Wire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Buenaventura facing stoppage at Uchucchacua mine – MINING.com” published on January 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Communication owns 6,750 shares. Miller Investment Lp holds 0.64% or 17,845 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Company Lc owns 5,586 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 6,050 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.16% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lipe Dalton reported 13,840 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Management accumulated 137,136 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% or 28,564 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc reported 8,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 221,890 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 8,849 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Three risks could smack GE and other industrial stocks, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares to 32,183 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.