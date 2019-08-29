Saturna Capital Trimmed Nike Class B (NKE) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Teton Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Advanced Energy Inds Com (AEIS) by $352,800

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 18,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 130,928 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Energy to Take Part in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy Partners With University of Colorado Boulder in First-of-Its-Kind Research Program – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advanced Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

