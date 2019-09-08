Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Telus (TU) Position by $518,000 as Market Value Declined; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position Held by Birchview Capital Lp

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 470,612 shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.41 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $326.15M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 14,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $76.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG).

