Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding by $26.88 Million as Stock Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 7.31M shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.20 million shares. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.34% stake. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.14% or 5,713 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Llc holds 0.23% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Citizens Bancorp And Trust invested in 11,649 shares. Patten Gp Incorporated owns 12,074 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 341,983 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 308,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,549 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 8,729 shares to 426,043 shares, valued at $46.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $25.88 million activity. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. The insider DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 12 XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 8,693 shares. On Thursday, January 31 TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,953 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

