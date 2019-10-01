Saturna Capital Trimmed Its 3M (MMM) Holding by $342,540 as Share Value Declined; As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Cut Position

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 15,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 111,463 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, down from 126,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 534,489 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 200,667 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78M, down from 202,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,824 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 639,914 shares. Intact Inv Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Copeland Capital Management Limited Company reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howland Ltd Co invested in 105,744 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 348,128 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.46% stake. Macnealy Hoover Management accumulated 14,379 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd invested in 3,448 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management reported 38,645 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.59% or 34,500 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,190 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Parsons Capital Ri invested 6.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hengehold Cap Limited Company owns 1,517 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 152,617 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 5,020 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 58 shares. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Maverick Capital holds 19,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 159,331 are owned by Towle And. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,048 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 23,539 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 11,698 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 30,363 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 95,464 are owned by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 4,802 shares. Schroder Management Group has 168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21 million for 10.03 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9,979 shares to 130,888 shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 302,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

