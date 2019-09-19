Saturna Capital Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Rodgers Brothers Raised By $332,478 Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 7,074 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 123,635 shares with $5.83M value, up from 116,561 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $14.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 4.11M shares traded or 51.99% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,102 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 401,476 shares with $29.20 million value, down from 406,578 last quarter. Abbvie now has $105.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,718 were reported by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Northside Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,918 shares stake. Lafayette Invests holds 0.28% or 10,715 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 16,220 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0.51% or 696,382 shares. Mercer Advisers has 300 shares. 1,584 are owned by Signature & Invest Advisors Ltd Company. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 65,015 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 160,209 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited invested in 0.28% or 390,619 shares. Prentiss Smith Communication holds 5,942 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies has 6,103 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 103,610 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.12% or 20,971 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 13.30% above currents $71.27 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 20. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 801,045 shares. Hudock Cap holds 403 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.19% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 566,403 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 38,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 5.99 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 333,513 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 2.86M shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 745,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Next Grp has invested 0.2% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 28,786 shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 273 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is -17.18% below currents $56.75 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.