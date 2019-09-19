Saturna Capital Stake in Sap Adr (SAP) Has Boosted by $1.75 Million; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position Maintained by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 767,791 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20M, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 369,949 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 21/03/2018 – SAP RECOMMENDS DIANE GREENE FOR BY-ELECTION TO SAP SUP. BOARD; 16/04/2018 – There is a big push toward cloud computing in Saudi Arabia, according to Luka Mucic, chief financial officer at SAP; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

