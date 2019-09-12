Saturna Capital Stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) Raised by $1.73 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) by 300.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Accenture Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $194.61. About 838,532 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559.46 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.91. About 462,645 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Com has invested 0.54% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Advsrs reported 2,792 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,015 were accumulated by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,907 shares. Korea has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 1.15% or 8,989 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 6.56% or 516,551 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 55,877 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,501 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 560,011 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 508,663 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 600 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 841,337 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $311.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,500 shares to 6,109 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.31% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2.04M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,283 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors LP reported 1,188 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Service Inc owns 2,718 shares. Sei Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 172,006 shares. 2,193 are owned by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 61,145 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Punch And Assoc Inv has 38,043 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.21% or 362,896 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 59,827 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Old Dominion Management reported 1,475 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,282 shares.