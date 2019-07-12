Saturna Capital Raised Celgene (CELG) Holding by $380,700; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Kinross Gold (KGC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 317,178 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% or 54,528 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc invested in 0.14% or 4,161 shares. King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eqis Cap Management owns 73,801 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. 2.35M are owned by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Hartford Financial has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 500 shares. Main Street Research holds 0.07% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability invested in 5,600 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 48,412 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 310 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 315,538 shares. Atria Invests Llc has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $38.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).