Saturna Capital Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased by $585,230; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $17.89 Million

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.52 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 92,503 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54B, down from 92,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 305 shares to 220,690 shares, valued at $6.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.