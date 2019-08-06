Saturna Capital Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Trimmed by $361,978; Associated Banc (ASB) Share Price Declined While Fmr Lowered Its Stake by $2.41 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 114,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 1.40 million shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47 million shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,500 shares to 24,491 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.09 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.