Saturna Capital Maintains Stake in Fastenal (FAST); Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Cut Stake by $475,720

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 176,682 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, down from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.01 million shares traded or 75.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44 million, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,500 shares to 6,109 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92B and $19.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ao Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 84,980 shares to 848,563 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

