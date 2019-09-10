Saturna Capital Maintains Position in Tjx Companies (TJX); Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Stake as Share Value Rose

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.91 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 4.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.74M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,183 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.