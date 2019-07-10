Saturna Capital Lowered United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Stake; Quanex (NX) Sentiment Is 1.28

Quanex Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold their equity positions in Quanex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 32.12 million shares, down from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quanex Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 32.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) stake by 55.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as United Parcel Service Class B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 4,831 shares with $540,000 value, down from 10,794 last quarter. United Parcel Service Class B now has $86.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 1.43M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Saturna Capital Corp increased Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU) stake by 7,000 shares to 13,650 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 5,800 shares and now owns 20,759 shares. Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $615.23 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 119,070 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has declined 4.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet