Saturna Capital Lowered Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $435,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Share Price Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 2.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70 million, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 110,684 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,500 shares to 497,455 shares, valued at $60.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 200,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 8,208 shares. Zacks Invest Management stated it has 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 7,936 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 200 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 287,391 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,533 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 129,557 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Whittier Commerce stated it has 575 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 3.54% or 521,276 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,846 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 231,668 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jennison Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney holds 1.65% or 450,278 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 8,887 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 10,218 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 10,141 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meyer Handelman holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 754,207 shares. Kessler Investment Grp stated it has 3.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shoker Invest Counsel reported 9,383 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 1.39% or 27,669 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 2.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,875 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Grimes & Comm holds 71,359 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fosun Interest Limited holds 0.02% or 5,925 shares in its portfolio. American Century Incorporated holds 0.8% or 13.30M shares in its portfolio.

