Saturna Capital Lifted By $313,200 Its Intuit (INTU) Position; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Saturna Capital Corp increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 0.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 1,200 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 468,909 shares with $122.58M value, up from 467,709 last quarter. Intuit now has $74.18B valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $283.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 58.53% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment is 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 5 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 3 sold and reduced positions in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 437,741 shares, down from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Ltd invested in 0.03% or 8,810 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 7,722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 747 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies Inc has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.68% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 53,482 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 0% or 34 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Melvin Limited Partnership holds 325,000 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.03% or 3,205 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 202,893 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,985 shares. Shine Advisory Inc holds 0.05% or 408 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.22% or 15,981 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 14,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -6.46% below currents $283.49 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $88.63 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 24.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 173,406 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 63,741 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,850 shares.

More notable recent Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

It closed at $14.9 lastly. It is up 12.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical LSBK News: 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 25/04/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stk Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP – EXPECTED THAT MHC TO WAIVE DIVIDENDS DECLARED DURING 12-MONTHS ENDING FEB 7, 2019; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE – NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FOR WAIVER OF RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO DURING YR ENDING FEB 7, 2019, UP TO $0.10/SHARE ON QTRLY BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp Existing Repurchase Plan Was Terminated as a Result of the New Plan; 09/03/2018 LAKE SHORE BANCORP – LAKE SHORE MHC GOT NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION OF FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO GET DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSBK); 15/05/2018 – HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Exits Position in Lake Shore Bancorp