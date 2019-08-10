Saturna Capital Increased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $742,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holding Upped by Bank Of Nova Scotia

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1044.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00M, up from 204,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.91 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.21% or 137,372 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bank N A owns 75,991 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Communication has 36,063 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Conning Incorporated owns 33,062 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Research Mngmt Com holds 0.07% or 4,506 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 650 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Schwartz Counsel Incorporated holds 322,400 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.44% or 237,660 shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Res invested in 500 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 0.05% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,179 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 2.43M shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $143.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 363,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,864 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Telemus Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 49,360 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 79,460 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.31M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 214,123 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Merian (Uk) holds 42,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.11% or 24,369 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 237,953 shares. 2.35 million are held by Eaton Vance. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.55 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Llc has 45,577 shares. Intact Investment holds 190,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.