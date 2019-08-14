Saturna Capital Increased Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) Holding by $6.64 Million; Engaged Capital Increased Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $5.63 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) by 650.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 114,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 132,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Said to Restart Shipments of Rusal Alumina; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video)

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 606,819 shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Barnett Jill bought $24,752. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Duchscher Robert bought $10,354. 243,689 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $662,225 were bought by Miketa George. 5,800 shares were bought by Detlefsen Michael, worth $17,878 on Monday, March 4. Gratzek James bought $104,000 worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $267,750 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Management owns 57,510 shares. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 365,981 shares. Moreover, Oaktree Cap Management LP has 0.53% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 8.09M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Overbrook owns 1.08 million shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 7.26M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 44,191 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc reported 124,640 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 511,723 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 14,451 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 151,218 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 25,000 shares stake.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares to 32,183 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).