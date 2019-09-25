Saturna Capital Increased Position in Sap Adr (SAP); Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Incyte (INCY) by $3.83 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20 million, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.27. About 1.02 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 25/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Takes Trust to New Levels; 21/03/2018 – SAP Announces Additional Candidate for By-Election to SAP Supervisory Board; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1062.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 45,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 49,929 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 4,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 1.19M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – Immunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination Immunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Can; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 198,447 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 34,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 2.15M were reported by Northern Corporation. Addison holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,034 shares. 46,811 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.01 million shares. Qci Asset has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 310,471 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 11,115 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Allstate Corp invested in 3,035 shares. Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,790 shares. 2,068 were accumulated by Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation. Paloma Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Incyte to Host Investor Conference Call from ESMO 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Incyte commences late-stage study of ruxolitinib in blotchy skin disorder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,149 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).