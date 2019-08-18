Saturna Capital Increased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Shorts at AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (AZIHF) Raised By 24.75%

Saturna Capital Corp increased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 14,000 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.45M shares with $76.91 million value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $62.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) had an increase of 24.75% in short interest. AZIHF’s SI was 921,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.75% from 738,700 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1024 days are for AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s short sellers to cover AZIHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 214 shares traded. Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. provides asset management and financial advisory services in Italy. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It offers life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, and financial planning consultancy services, as well as manages private equity funds and invests in the digital sector. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio.

Among 10 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56’s average target is 8.97% above currents $51.39 stock price. TJX Companies had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital.

