Saturna Capital Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; FMC Has 1.43 Sentiment

FMC Corp (FMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 212 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 148 reduced and sold stock positions in FMC Corp. The funds in our database now own: 111.68 million shares, down from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding FMC Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 116 Increased: 149 New Position: 63.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 6,623 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.69 million shares with $91.35M value, up from 1.69 million last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $198.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TechnipFMC to split into 2 companies just 3 years after multibillion-dollar merger – Houston Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 135,035 shares traded. FMC Corporation (FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 6.28% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation for 9.17 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 39,500 shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corp has 5.01% invested in the company for 303,383 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.39 million shares.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,963 shares to 4,831 valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telus (NYSE:TU) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 54,000 shares. Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset invested in 130,648 shares. Investment Of Virginia Llc accumulated 1.68% or 131,648 shares. 235,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 339,433 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 81,139 were accumulated by Pinnacle Finance Prtn. Nordea Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 19.14M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 3.25 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Planning reported 108,108 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 600 shares. Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,979 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Invest Gru Incorporated stated it has 62,258 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.85% or 156,408 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Commerce has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.15% above currents $46.76 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating.