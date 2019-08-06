Saturna Capital Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); As Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Declined, Fmr Increased Position by $14.35 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 188,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, up from 336,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 500,936 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 1,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 10,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,831 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust holds 138,646 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. The California-based Checchi Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co holds 3,412 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,702 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.66% or 662,269 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Co invested in 11,612 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na reported 28,128 shares. 73,478 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6.25M shares. Coastline Trust reported 7,710 shares. American Investment Ser stated it has 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited reported 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties: 5.9% Yield From Recession Resistant Tenants – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Peterson Mark Alan sold $225,120.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph holds 1.41% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 93,809 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com invested in 2,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,585 shares. 9,903 are owned by Brinker. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 7,983 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 35 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas-based Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 19,907 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,429 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 177,500 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.02% or 4,240 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 618,378 shares to 15.33M shares, valued at $449.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 4.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).