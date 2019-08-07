Saturna Capital Holding in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Has Trimmed by $661,893 as Valuation Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $869,700

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,600 shares to 234,200 shares, valued at $29.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (NYSE:RIO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.