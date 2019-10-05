Saturna Capital Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Decreased by $524,000 as Market Value Rose; Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $3.44 Million

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 493,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71M, down from 497,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 156,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 67,028 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 223,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.89 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct)

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $315.93M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Steady as Oil Fears Fade, Investors Await Fed – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTTEP Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Contract – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Halliburton, Exxon Mobil and American Airlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Cap Management owns 1,100 shares. 52,825 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 28.18 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. First Manhattan Company reported 4,581 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New York-based Meyer Handelman Communications has invested 0.28% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fukoku Mutual Life Company has 4,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 14,550 shares. 122,842 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Arrow Fin Corporation reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 10,312 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has invested 0.29% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 432,783 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 60,600 shares to 579,325 shares, valued at $27.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 49,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Unite to Fight Hunger in Atlanta at Eighth Annual Event – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2019.