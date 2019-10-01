Saturna Capital Has Upped Its Fastenal (FAST) Holding by $19.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding In Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Was Has Lifted

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44 million, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $48.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sit Associate has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 126,335 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp reported 3.27% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 2.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,314 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 17,486 shares in its portfolio. Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 145,606 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb Inc reported 0.74% stake. Chicago Equity Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Grp Inc, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 104,198 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Co has 26,659 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 169,181 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,500 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.41% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 173,942 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 121,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Reik And Limited Company reported 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,560 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.07% or 135,450 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 71,524 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). United Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hanseatic Mgmt owns 0.75% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,484 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 151,687 shares in its portfolio.

