Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Valuation Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake by $570,656; Stock Price Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 226.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The hedge fund held 6,048 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 1,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $156.31. About 117,841 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 12.58% or $11.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.35. About 10.95 million shares traded or 483.98% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

