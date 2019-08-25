Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Its Eli Lilly (LLY) Position as Market Value Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $488,556

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23M, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,236 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares to 613,385 shares, valued at $77.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Hldgs Incorporated owns 181,875 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 43.24M shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. 57,468 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Limited Co. Duncker Streett & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,384 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0.14% or 678,881 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 1,214 shares. 26,586 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.18% or 3,612 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 888 are owned by Field Main National Bank. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.18% or 9,995 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 76,083 shares. M Holding accumulated 2,949 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company has 44,772 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.29% or 20,722 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55,716 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 3,678 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Old Financial Bank In reported 2,800 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 7.02 million shares. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De holds 44,383 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Crestwood Cap Management LP holds 7.54% or 54,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,819 shares. 13,603 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pennsylvania-based Logan Mngmt Inc has invested 0.83% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 3.64% or 135,460 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Colony Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,034 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 46,855 shares to 39,072 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 48,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).