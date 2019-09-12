Saturna Capital Has Raised Sap Adr (SAP) Stake by $1.75 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holding by $640,475

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 310,910 shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20 million, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 1.06M shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 25/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Takes Trust to New Levels; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares to 200,667 shares, valued at $34.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,361 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,064 shares to 20,177 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).