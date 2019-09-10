Saturna Capital Has Raised Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $380,800 as Valuation Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $458,000

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.67. About 3.89 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 333,603 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Llc invested in 0.34% or 1.08 million shares. Jnba holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 241 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 1,550 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 49,151 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 12,000 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 57,231 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Hightower Lc holds 0.02% or 18,606 shares. 1,325 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division holds 2,296 shares. Bridges Management invested in 12,868 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,234 shares. Carroll Fin has 104 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares to 501,179 shares, valued at $43.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.