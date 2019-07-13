Saturna Capital Has Raised Its Lowe’s (LOW) Position by $951,461; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $18.63 during the last trading session, reaching $835.44. About 244,748 shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,831 shares, and cut its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Companies Lllp holds 98,837 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Company accumulated 48,531 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 13.76M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.29M shares. Allstate accumulated 0.25% or 83,104 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% or 271,854 shares. Ironsides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 34.87% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 17,543 shares in its portfolio. 254,587 are held by Td Asset. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 14,823 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Addenda Inc owns 31,889 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 106,109 shares stake. Cap Intll owns 3.58M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 10,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.22% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 23,683 shares. 1,613 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.61% or 41,445 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Congress Asset Co Ma has 142,595 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 1,026 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jane Street Gp Ltd Co reported 556 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Llc holds 0.04% or 502 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Guardian Tru has 18 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 18,296 shares.