Saturna Capital Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Shorts at Fortinet (FTNT) Lowered By 6.11%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) had a decrease of 6.11% in short interest. FTNT’s SI was 6.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.11% from 6.96 million shares previously. With 1.66M avg volume, 4 days are for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s short sellers to cover FTNT’s short positions. The SI to Fortinet Inc’s float is 4.56%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Saturna Capital Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 4,044 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 672,697 shares with $94.04M value, up from 668,653 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $93 target. Mizuho initiated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $90 target.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.28 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 39.33 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.