Saturna Capital Has Raised By $1.73 Million Its Accenture Class A (ACN) Holding; Mobile Mini Has 1.87 Sentiment

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 88 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced their positions in Mobile Mini Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 41.80 million shares, down from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 33 Increased: 67 New Position: 21.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Accenture Class A (ACN) stake by 300.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 9,415 shares as Accenture Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 12,552 shares with $2.32M value, up from 3,137 last quarter. Accenture Class A now has $124.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.38M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $22.35 million for 17.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.59% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 625,000 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 712,003 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 2.49% invested in the company for 296,490 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 183,820 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 148,849 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Cypress Group Inc has invested 1.77% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amica Mutual Comm reported 25,435 shares. Pacific Mngmt Co holds 0.08% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 261 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 6,391 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 2,954 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company holds 1,552 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dana Advsrs has invested 1.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 1,119 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.96% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 62,147 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 397,609 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 286,670 shares. Nuance Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,249 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,102 shares to 401,476 valued at $29.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 493,455 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.