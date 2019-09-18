Saturna Capital Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Allstate Cut By $465,063 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position

Allstate Corp decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 8.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 2,337 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Allstate Corp holds 24,290 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 26,627 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 1.18M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 13,610 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.19M shares with $51.52 million value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Pfizer now has $201.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Investment Llc has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 1.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 1.14 million shares. Dnb Asset As owns 1.10M shares. Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,668 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 3.38% stake. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Piedmont Inv Inc holds 301,605 shares. New York-based Fagan Assoc has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 30,684 shares. Bangor Bancshares invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.98% stake. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.96% or 35,659 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Serv has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,411 shares. Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 42,750 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pacific Invest has 3,102 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,146 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability invested in 1.01% or 21,120 shares. Choate Invest Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,002 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 5,059 shares. Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 0.15% or 8,042 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 599,627 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,447 shares. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.08% or 47,307 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 7,913 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 13.92% above currents $180.73 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Allstate Corp increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 11,836 shares to 24,628 valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 9,892 shares and now owns 25,523 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

