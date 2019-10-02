Saturna Capital Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $345,184; Columbus Circle Investors Trimmed Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $22.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 149,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 242,889 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.91M, down from 392,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 661,146 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 360,570 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.45 million, down from 362,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $189.4. About 885,009 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 13.68 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,946 were reported by Northside Mgmt Lc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weatherly Asset LP reported 3,344 shares stake. Palouse Capital Management has 22,708 shares. Pettee Invsts invested in 6,273 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,092 shares. Mairs And Inc has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lipe & Dalton holds 366 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bellecapital Limited holds 1,329 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ipswich Management invested in 25,834 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 275,903 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Personal invested in 0.43% or 228,582 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Notis has invested 1.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9. On Monday, August 12 INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 16,252 shares. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 21,131 shares to 52,321 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 96,440 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Prudential Finance owns 3,720 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 134,228 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 190,000 shares. 70 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Cwm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has 4 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atika Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 92,000 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.04% or 8,683 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 51 shares.