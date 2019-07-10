Saturna Capital Has Lowered Harris (HRS) Position by $636,000 as Market Value Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $563,580

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 8.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Harris (HRS) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.39M, down from 394,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Harris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 293.19% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 23/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Raiders Sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 02/04/2018 – Melody Harris, J.D., appointed Chief Legal Officer of SomaLogic; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Waller Cos Mud No. 2, Tx’s Unlimited Tax Bonds, Ser. 2018; 09/03/2018 – HARRIS COS. BUYS DIAMOND B CONSTRUCTORS; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital holds 0.6% or 6,000 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 132,722 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 218,686 shares. Essex Service Inc reported 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gluskin Sheff Assocs invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10.88 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 2.28M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3.37M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc owns 480,546 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amalgamated National Bank reported 422,423 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 57,240 shares. 13,127 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Weitz Investment Inc reported 242,000 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 20,283 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 1,500 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc stated it has 0.66% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Sageworth Trust invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Renaissance Tech Lc has 231,459 shares. 102,103 are held by Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,815 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Carret Asset Mngmt Llc reported 12,905 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co invested in 8,081 shares or 0.93% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 21,805 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,528 shares. Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Palladium Prns Ltd Com holds 2,210 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advisors holds 0.12% or 188,028 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares to 113,244 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Harris Corp. (HRS) Secures $51M Delivery Order to Provide Advanced Tactical Communications Equipment to Central European Nation – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harris Corp.: Jump Right In – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Elbit Systems To Buy Harris Night Vision For $350M – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterprise to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.