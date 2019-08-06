Saturna Capital Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position by $668,800 as Stock Price Rose; Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Position by $5.98 Million; Stock Declined

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 7,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.96. About 891,519 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.62. About 767,266 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David has invested 3.51% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Forbes J M Llp holds 0.96% or 25,389 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,070 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 8,100 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 56,869 were accumulated by Woodstock Corp. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tompkins has 4,637 shares. Moreover, First Savings Bank has 1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 775,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 4.37M are held by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Panagora Asset Management reported 92,432 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 247,939 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt, California-based fund reported 12,757 shares. Thomas White invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windsor Capital Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,151 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,400 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 2,266 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Comml Bank has 0.21% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,425 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadinha & Co Lc holds 1.51% or 48,841 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.29% or 25,983 shares. Farmers holds 1,964 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Lc holds 8,831 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp accumulated 2,746 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.47% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

