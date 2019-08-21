Saturna Capital Has Decreased Harris (HRS) Stake by $636,000; Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Stake

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Harris (HRS) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 390,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.39M, down from 394,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Harris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 230.19% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses Zuckerberg on Accountability, Transparency Failures; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: NO TIME-TABLE FOR MAKING C-CORP DECISION; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Vote Against McAleenan as CBP Commissioner; 21/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (SPG) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 6,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 108,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, down from 115,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 1.25 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 0.15% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 173,885 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,207 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 4,721 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Monetary Group Incorporated has 16,355 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 198,621 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 126,021 shares. 36,430 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 9,270 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 47,344 shares. Btim reported 3,500 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 1,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares to 613,385 shares, valued at $77.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed’s Hellfire, Harris Corp. and Longbow grab $58.3M in Orlando defense work – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 5.94 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com holds 2,030 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 9,954 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 662 shares. Bbva Compass Bank invested in 1,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Investment invested in 0.23% or 43,760 shares. Trust Commerce Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,810 shares. Gradient Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,492 shares. 5,980 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Co. Etrade Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.32% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ejf Cap Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,000 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca holds 0.09% or 19,235 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,664 shares to 18,092 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc.