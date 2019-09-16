Saturna Capital Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $524,000; Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Position in Pcm (PCMI) by $2.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 493,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71 million, down from 497,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 522,117 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insight Enterprises Completes Acquisition of PCM, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of PCM, Inc. – PCMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.12% or 3,921 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yacktman Asset LP invested in 10.52% or 6.68 million shares. Strategic Svcs holds 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,675 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 14,082 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability reported 120,514 shares stake. Covington Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.37% or 8,638 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.89% or 58,136 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 305,292 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. 2.07M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 3,583 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 1,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation has 161,497 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 420,041 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.