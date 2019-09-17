Saturna Capital Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding By $395,200

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 1,876 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 360,570 shares with $66.45 million value, down from 362,446 last quarter. Amgen now has $117.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 1.74M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 1,900 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 12,500 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 10,600 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $252.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.21 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 9.55% above currents $196.72 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Sector Perform”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Monday, July 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bristol John W Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Founders Securities Limited Liability Co holds 5,251 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hikari Power Limited reported 0.67% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). American Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 10,190 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 47.72 million shares. Wallington Asset Management Llc invested in 35,934 shares. 6,640 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated. Stone Run Cap Lc holds 0.11% or 1,350 shares. Brick & Kyle reported 1,543 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,500 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 1,500 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 39,025 shares. Bailard holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,909 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.25% below currents $230.21 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 20,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 46,600 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,728 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust owns 112,316 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.26% or 3.27 million shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 6.69M shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited stated it has 66,617 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Interocean Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,551 shares. Baltimore owns 35,054 shares. Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 1,269 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.93% or 280,108 shares. Cutler Counsel Lc stated it has 68,127 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc invested 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,494 shares. 36,850 were accumulated by Maverick Limited. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.99M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Hexavest holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio.