Saturna Capital Has Boosted Sap Adr (SAP) Stake by $1.75 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.21 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 82,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 259,341 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 176,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20M, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 299,019 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election; 16/04/2018 – SAP expects to generate new business in the Middle East as a result of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan, a senior executive told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,361 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

