Saturna Capital Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position By $697,500; Corecommodity Management Has Cut Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake By $782,945

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 156,589 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 119,740 shares with $680,000 value, down from 276,329 last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 13.27M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 55.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 7,500 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 6,109 shares with $571,000 value, down from 13,609 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 99.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 12.90M shares. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 585 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 94,118 shares stake. Smith Asset Group Inc LP invested in 0.01% or 64,372 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability holds 413,525 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Chilton Management invested in 0.01% or 25,442 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 14,258 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 36,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.15 million were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Ameriprise owns 2.11M shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 97,115 shares to 270,568 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Src Energy Inc stake by 198,811 shares and now owns 452,948 shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was raised too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity. $85,500 worth of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares were bought by Hagale John E.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.43’s average target is 62.37% above currents $3.96 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was downgraded by IFS Securities to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 6.76% above currents $103.27 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.