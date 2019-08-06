Saturna Capital Decreased Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holds Holding in Mbia (MBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 230,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The institutional investor held 580,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 349,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 474,497 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46M, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $286.52. About 1.53 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 882,481 shares to 12.39M shares, valued at $770.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,943 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc owns 750 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 279,436 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has 29,115 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% or 10,594 shares in its portfolio. 395,373 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). South Dakota Council invested in 150,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 131,458 shares stake. Argent Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bluemountain Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 13,190 are owned by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 25,564 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability Co reported 14,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.05 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,600 shares to 234,200 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).