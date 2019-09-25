Saturna Capital Decreased By $1.62 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Last Week Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Coverage

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 8,228 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 607,361 shares with $120.21M value, down from 615,589 last quarter. Apple now has $989.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $218.92. About 4.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntington Ingalls Indus has $27500 highest and $26500 lowest target. $270’s average target is 26.27% above currents $213.83 stock price. Huntington Ingalls Indus had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. See Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $295.0000 New Target: $265.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $305.0000 New Target: $275.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $222.04’s average target is 1.43% above currents $218.92 stock price. Apple had 55 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, September 11 with “Strong Buy”.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing ships in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

The stock increased 0.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 9,268 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.