Saturna Capital Boosted Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 43,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 622,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40M, up from 613,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 259.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,228 shares to 607,361 shares, valued at $120.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 25,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,855 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 389,229 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 0.18% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 25,625 shares. 293,989 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 80,540 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 5,530 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.11% or 48,089 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 439,348 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 3,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Platinum Investment Mgmt accumulated 9,209 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 37,850 shares. Cleararc holds 0.13% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 52,668 shares. 10 accumulated 96,616 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Management invested in 1.28% or 39,686 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 1.31% or 80,162 shares. Chevy Chase Holding Inc invested in 1.3% or 2.80M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 4,145 shares. Matthew 25 Management accumulated 7.14% or 175,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 583,485 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hwg Holdg Lp has 5,949 shares. Advisors Inc Ok owns 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134,178 shares. Jane Street Gp has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 6,831 shares. Novare Management Llc has 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,420 shares. Summit Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,452 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset owns 422,918 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability holds 319,446 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Lc has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,785 shares to 9,632 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

