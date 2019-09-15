Saturna Capital Boosted Its Position in Fastenal (FAST) by $19.36 Million; American Asset Management Has Boosted Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $446,889

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 1.05M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44 million, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,500 shares to 6,109 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,476 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 113,330 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 148 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,821 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 29,450 were reported by Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Cordasco Financial Networks has 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. World Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 50,800 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 0.03% stake. Creative Planning has 40,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 98,783 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 386,425 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.