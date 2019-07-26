Saturna Capital Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Daily Journal (DJCO) Holder Rwwm Boosted Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $233.82. About 48 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.93 million, up from 608,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.5. About 13.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.7% or 177,539 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.69% stake. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 172,493 shares. Blue Fin Capital holds 9.41% or 94,364 shares. The Washington-based Marshall And Sullivan Wa has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 14,003 shares. 11,419 are owned by Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Com. 476,517 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 1.06 million shares stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 2,610 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 306,883 shares. Fiera Cap has 469,258 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Miles Cap stated it has 11,178 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares to 253,956 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,412 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,302 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,402 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 17 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 43,595 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Com owns 2,120 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 1,169 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Caprock Grp stated it has 5,586 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 3,213 shares. Shayne & Co Ltd Co reported 3,904 shares.

