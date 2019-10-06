Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) Touches $11.25 Low on Oct, 6; Fat Brands (FAT) Shorts Increased By 2.44%

The stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) reached all time low today, Oct, 6 and still has $10.58 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.25 share price. This indicates more downside for the $179.52M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.77 million less. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 111,829 shares traded. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fat Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) had an increase of 2.44% in short interest. FAT’s SI was 79,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.44% from 77,900 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Fat Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT)’s short sellers to cover FAT’s short positions. The SI to Fat Brands Inc’s float is 4.07%. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 3,598 shares traded. FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) has declined 39.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FAT News: 09/05/2018 – FAT BRANDS INC – HAVE TAKEN SIGNIFICANT STEPS TOWARDS CLOSING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS; 10/05/2018 – Belly Fat Burning Tea Drink For Dieters Looking For a Skinny Tea For Weight Loss Just Released The Red Tea Detox By Liz Swann Miller; 09/05/2018 – FAT BRANDS – PRO FORMA FOR HURRICAN GRILL & WINGS DEAL, AFTER FULL INTEGRATION OF EXPECTED SYNERGIES, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ANNUALIZED REVENUE RUN-RATE OF OVER $18.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fatburger Opens Second Branch at SM Mall of Asia; 24/04/2018 – Fat Replacers Markets 2016-2024 – Global & United States Strategic Business Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/04/2018 – Red Tea Detox a New Belly Fat Burning Drink For Weight Loss By Liz Swann Miller; 19/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Co. Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Spanish Milk and Cream (1% and 6% Fat) Market 2018 – Dynamics, Structure, Characteristics, Main Players, Growth and Demand Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – German Milk and Cream (1% and 6% Fat) Market 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Irish Milk and Cream (1% and 6% Fat) Market Analysis 2013-2018 with Forecasts to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. The company has market cap of $179.52 million. The Company’s product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device. It currently has negative earnings.