Sather Financial Group Upped Unilever Plc (UL) Holding By $11.87 Million; First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold”. See First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Downgrade

Sather Financial Group Inc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 154.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 208,320 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 343,315 shares with $19.82M value, up from 134,995 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $156.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 443,757 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 44,338 shares to 48,383 valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 15,644 shares and now owns 32,865 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Comm has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 277 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 192,387 shares. 33,768 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Principal Group Incorporated reported 800,461 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 49,441 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Regions Financial accumulated 0.06% or 206,088 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 9,030 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. kramer william j had bought 176 shares worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. olszewski richard e bought $7,797 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, March 18. Ach J Wickliffe also bought $3,124 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10.