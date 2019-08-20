Sather Financial Group Upped Its Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) by $11.87 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 397,528 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,078 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 14,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $382.1. About 443,615 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 704,258 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $105.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,784 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma reported 848 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 43,970 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Korea Investment holds 118,882 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,771 are owned by Excalibur Management Corp. Maple Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,549 shares. Rbo And Limited Co reported 2.46% stake. Hodges Capital has 1,783 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Opus owns 2,000 shares. Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 19,292 shares. Guardian Capital LP invested 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 8,230 were reported by First Fincl Bank. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.03% or 1,596 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.5% or 2,333 shares. Asset Strategies has 4,943 shares.