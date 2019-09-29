Sather Financial Group Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $1.46 Million; Valuation Declined; Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 36,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,987 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12M, down from 130,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,584 shares to 182,453 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bender Robert & Assocs has 2.33% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Adirondack Tru reported 600 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 6,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company reported 151,621 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.04M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 93,105 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 7.73M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 0.02% or 28,512 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 706,333 shares stake. Redwood Limited Co reported 11,113 shares. 44,547 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 367,506 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 39,700 shares to 55,895 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 32,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).